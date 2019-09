A car on the side of the road caused heavy congestion just after the bridge on the Iowa-bound lane of Interstate 80 for over half an hour.

The report came in just after 7:00 p.m. and traffic and remained congested for some time. Traffic resumed as normal just after 7:45 p.m. when all emergency vehicles had left the scene.

Police radio chatter has mentioned that the driver of the car had an unspecified medical issue.