Bridge washings: Closures at Government bridge, Moline bridge, Rock Island Viaduct

Bridges need baths too.

The Government Bridge will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for washing, the U.S. Army Garrison at the Rock Island Arsenal said in press release.

The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline Bridge will have periodical single-lane closures for bridge washing Sept. 16 to Sept. 20. from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Expect signs and flaggers for traffic direction.