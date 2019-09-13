Another defendant imprisoned for Burlington slaying

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Another defendant has been imprisoned in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in Burlilngton, Iowa.

Des Moines County District Court records say 44-year-old Derrick Parker was sentenced last week to 15 years. He’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and to willful injury.

Parker was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington. Andre Harris also has been sentenced to 15 years, and Antoine Spann was given 20 years.

Caesar Davison and Emmanuel Spann have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.