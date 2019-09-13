× A few showers to dodge for a small part of the weekend

What a great way to end the work week! Lower humidity and temperatures right around 70 this afternoon. A bit breezy in spots but those winds will ease up by this evening.

Speaking of, fabulous conditions expected for high school football as some type of long sleeve may be in order. Expect mid 60s by kickoff with temperatures around the 60 degree mark by the final play of the game. We’ll see the mercury cool off a bit more with lows approaching 52 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine to start our Saturday before clouds start increasing that night. This is part of a disturbance that will bring a few showers or even a thunderstorm late that night before ending Sunday morning.

On Sunday, skies will slowly improve and temperatures will slowly warm into the mid 80s with mid to even upper 80s likely most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

