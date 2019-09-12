Wheel of Misfortune; $600 reward for tips on Thomas Redpath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, September 12, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 36-year-old Thomas Redpath. He's 6' 1", 168 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Redpath is wanted by Moline Police for possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward. Plus, this week our guest spinner, Decker Ploehn, City Administrator of Bettendorf, is donating an extra $100 for tips leading to Redpath's arrest.