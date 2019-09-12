Interactive Radar

Watch: Dubuque flood waters carry dumpster down avenue

Posted 10:56 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41PM, September 12, 2019

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Heavy rain in the Dubuque area led to flooding around town.

A resident, Mark Schumacher captured video Thursday evening, September 12 of a dumpster being carried down Kaufmann Avenue.

Around 8 p.m. the National Weather Service started reporting issues in this area due to flash flooding.  One car stalled there because of the rapidly rising water.  Two other cars were damaged after stalling near 12th and Elm Streets.

Manhole covers downtown were also lifted up by the floodwaters, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain continued through 9:30 p.m.

Much of the News 8 viewing area was under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday evening. Counties to the north experienced a flash flood warning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.