Three-story building downtown Moline catches fire overnight

MOLINE, Illinois — Firefighters spent several hours at a fire that broke out in a building downtown Moline overnight.

The fire was reported at the three-story building at the corner of 5th Avenue and 16th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, according to Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether. Smoke was spotted coming out of the first and second floors of the building.

Multiple fire departments responded and were able to put out the main fire quickly, said Deputy Chief Regenwether. Ultimately 17 firefighters, three chief officers, the fire marshal and the training officers responded to the scene. Crews spent about four hours there “completing salvage and overhaul,” and making sure fire didn’t spread to connecting units.

There was nobody inside the building at the time and there were no reported injuries.

The fire cause is unknown at this time.