The John Deere Classic Wants You to "Bowl for Birdies"

The John Deere Classic was two months ago, but there is still a big effort going on to raise money for the 500+ charities that benefit from the Birdies for Charity Program.

On Wednesday, September 18th, “Bowl for Birdies” is taking place inside the TBK Bank Sports Complex at High 5 Lanes & Games, 4850 Competition Drive in Bettendorf. From 2:30pm until 10pm, 50% of the proceeds from bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, and arcade games will go to the Birdies for Charity Bonus Fund.

On top of the pledges from the Birdies for Charity, the Bonus Fund is a combination of the tournament’s profits and money raised from special events. That Bonus Fund turns into a second check given to charities that equals between 5% and 10% of the charity’s final total.

“Bowl for Birdies” also includes raffle baskets and prizes for the best bowling scores, best laser tag scores and the fastest escape room time for the day.

For more details, click here.