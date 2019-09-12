Rock Island County schools targeted for measles immumnization, walk-in clinics offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Iowa -- The Centers for Disease Control has recorded more than 1,200 cases of measles so far this year, including nine in Illinois and two in Iowa. That's the largest number for any year since 1992. While none of the cases in Illinois have been reported in the area, Rock Island County health officials have launched a measles campaign to get every child vaccinated.

"Any time a community has about a 95 or 96 % vaccination rate, that will protect the people who are unable to get the vaccination because of medical conditions," said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer for Rock Island County Health Department. "Specifically with measles, babies cannot safely get the vaccine until age one. So anytime you get your vaccine, you are protecting every baby in this community."

The department is offering walk-in immunizations at his clinic every Thursday from 9 AM to 4 PM through September.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, most schools in Rock Island County have immunization rates that are at or well above the 95 precent, the state standard for what's called "herd immunity," when enough people are vaccinated to prevent a disease from spreading even if someone is infected.

Three schools in Rock Island county fell short of the desired 95 percent for the 208-2019 school year:

United Township High School was at 94.57%,

East Moline Christian School stood at 93.88 percent.

Rock Island Academy at 86.95 percent.

Hill said the county checked with the school nurse at Rock Island Academy and the low number there stemmed from inaccurate data or a lag, and the school was found to be in compliance.

East Moline Christian School would not comment at this time.

At United Township, Superintendend Jay Morrow says it is a difficult battle and the school is continuing to reach out to parents through letters and phone calls, and contact individual students to get their rates above 95 percent. A variety of factors could lead parents to not get immunizations for their child, he said, citing access to health care or religious differences as examples.

"There are a few schools, they are smaller and private, that are not quite there. So we are working with them to offer our nurses, to come in and give vaccinations. And we offered education to them also," Hill said. She stressed that vaccines have been proven safe and effective for generations.

"People believe that because they haven’t seen something in a while, that it’s not a big deal. Measles is a really big deal. It causes brain swelling and brain damage and deafness. It’s not just a little rash."

Rock Island County is also offering appointments for those who cannot come during Thursday walk-in hours. The number to call is (309) 793-1955.