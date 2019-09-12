On A Mother Level: Velvet Hangers

We promise your house will be more organized, and you’ll have better style after listening to this conversation.

Stephanie Bauwens-Rivera believes in the power of the velvet hanger. The stylist and closet organizer is making it easier to get dressed in the morning through her business Simply Stephanie. It all starts with the right hanger. She helps Denise make the most of the space in her closet while discovering her hidden stash of hooded sweatshirts stolen from old boyfriends.

Stephanie’s business grew after a short break from the workforce to help her son after his doctor was concerned about developmental delays. She talks about trusting her mama instincts during an uncertain time, and the progress her son made because of it.

Reach out to Simply Stephanie for your organizational and style needs!