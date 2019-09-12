I-74 Bridge briefly backed up to near standstill, emergency vehicle present

The Northbound lane of the Interstate 74 bridge was blocked for approximately 10 minutes on Thursday, September 12th.

Reports of the backup came in around 5:40 p.m. and the blockage ended at just after 5:50 p.m., with one lane opening up to let traffic though, if slowly.

Traffic resumed its normal flow at about 6:10 p.m.

Traffic camera footage shows the flashing lights of emergency vehicles on the scene. Witness testimony and traffic camera footage show that an apparent motorcycle crash is the cause.

News8 will follow the incident and provide updates as information becomes available.