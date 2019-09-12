Hot and humid day will fuel big storms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A potent late-Summer cold front is on the way for this afternoon and evening. Ahead of it, strong storms are expected to affect Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois between 6pm and midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for areas along US-20 where significant rain has fallen during the early morning hours of Thursday, soaking the ground. Additional heavy rain will cause quick flash flooding by evening.

Today will be very warm and humid with only an isolated storm through the day. As temperatures top out around the 90 degree mark, heat index values will rise up to 95. This will give us high levels of instability and energy for storms to use as they move into our airspace this evening.

We will be watching the western horizon this evening for storms. As these move in, some could produce damaging wind in excess of 60 mph, along with a spin-up tornado and heavy rainfall. We will have a Threat-Track Level-2 for this event (on our 1-5 scale). That means there's roughly a 40% chance of severe weather.

The threat will not be an all-day affair. Instead, we’ll need everyone to be watching the weather between 6pm and 10pm. A few storms could linger into the I-39 through midnight before ending completely.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen