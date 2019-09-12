× Early morning motorcycle crash in Whiteside county kills driver

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — A motorcycle crash early in the morning of Thursday, September 12th left the driver dead.

According to Whiteside County Deputies, they were dispatched to the area of Smith Road and Freeport road in the village of Deer Grove to the scene of a single motorcycle crash. During the ensuing investigation the deputies determined that the driver had failed to properly make a turn. The motorcycle traveled into a nearby wooded area, where it crashed.

The driver was identified to be 43-year-old Walnut, IIllinois resident Craig Freeman. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joseph McDonald.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by Walnut Fire and Ambulance, White County Coroner, and Todd’s Towing.