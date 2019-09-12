Interactive Radar

Davenport teens arrested for car theft; connected to robbery

Posted 5:21 pm, September 12, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Two Davenport teens were arrested for stealing a car in the late morning on Thursday, but the car has more story behind it, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

At about 10:42 a.m. on Thursday, September 12th, a Davenport officer observed a black 2016 Honda Pilot traveling in the area of East Locust Street and Eastern Avenue. This vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a residential burglary in the 4400 block of Spring Street earlier in the morning . The officers were able to disable the vehicle and catch the suspects, who had began to flee on foot.

Prior to this incident, the same Honda Pilot was implicated in a robbery that took place in the 100 block of W. 12th Street at approximately 8:19 a.m. Soon after, the vehicle attempted to run over a relative of the victim who attempted to confront the robbers. Neither victim sustained notable injuries.

The two suspects were discovered to be two juvenile men, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Both are in custody for 1st Degree Theft with other charges pending. Detectives are still investigating the incidents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.