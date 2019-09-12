× Be weather aware! Severe weather potential tonight

A Flash Flood Watch continues through tonight for areas along US-20 where significant rain has fallen since last night with the likelihood for more rainfall.

Very warm and humid day will lead to an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperatures will be well into the 80s to even 90 degrees with heat index values as high as 95 degrees.

Come this evening, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will roll in from the west courtesy of a cold front. A few of these storms could be severe with damaging winds the main threat, along with heavy rainfall in a few spots. Even isolated tornadoes will be possible but mainly for areas well northwest of the Quad Cities I see right now.

Time frame is still between 6pm and 11pm. So, we’ll be watching the skies and tracking any developing thunderstorms.

Some broken cloudiness will linger once the system blows on by allowing temperatures to drop around the mid 60s.

Friday will be quite refreshing! A bit breezy at times but lower humidity, brighter skies developing and highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend still has a shower or thunderstorm on track for Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will transition to warmer 80s possibly approaching 90 with added humidity as we head into next week.

Click here for the Accurate 8-Day Forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: