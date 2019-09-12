Interactive Radar

Animal themed cakes popular at HyVee’s annual Extreme Cake Challenge

DAVENPORT, Iowa — HyVee hosted their annual Extreme Cake Challenge featuring multiple animal themed cakes and colorful concoctions.

Decorators from HyVee bakeries from around the area designed a cake, cookies and cupcakes in three and a half hours Thursday, Sept. 12.

The cakes were judged based on icing appearance, level of difficulty and technical appearance.

The winner walked away with $600 and the chance to compete in finals against hundreds of other decorators in Des Moines, Iowa on Nov. 9.

More than 260 decorators are competing in semifinals throughout HyVee’s eight-state coverage, according to a press release.

