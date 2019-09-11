WHAT’S HAPPENING? Mutt Strut, Cy-Hawk Game, Dress for Success Shopping Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois - The 17th Annual Mutt Strut takes place this Saturday, Sept. 14. WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of this event, which supports the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Mutt Strut includes a 1.5-mile walk along the Hennepin Canal Pathway in Milan. You don't have to have a dog to participate and you don't have to walk at all!

There are also going to be vendors, a silent auction, and if you are looking to adopt - some of the QCAWC's animals will be there as well.

Mutt Strut starts at 9am on Saturday, Sept. 14th at the Milan American Legion. It costs $30, with all proceeds going to the QCAWC. To register, click here.

AMES, Iowa - It's Cy-Hawk Week throughout the state, and if you've never paid attention to the Iowa-Iowa State football game before, you need to on Saturday, Sept. 14.

For the first time, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Jack Trice Stadium, on the campus of Iowa State. Gameday will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. Iowa and Iowa State kick off at 3 p.m. Hawkeye Heaven's reporting the parking lots on campus open up at 5 a.m. Saturday for Gameday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Dress for Success Quad Cities needs you to do some shopping this weekend.

The nonprofit is holding a fundraising sale this Saturday, Sept. 14th on all the inventory it's not able to use or move to its new location. The Relocation Celebration sale goes from 10am-3pm at the organization's temporary location, 4201 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

Everything is $2 or less. A $5 donation at the door is suggested. All of the money raised goes towards Dress for Success' Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund.

For more details, click here.