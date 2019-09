× Virtual Ride Along: Join 100 veterans on their Honor Flight trip to D.C.

On Thursday, September 12, about 100 veterans will be making a day-long trek to Washington D.C. on the 49th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Among the group are two WWII veterans and 13 Korean War veterans.

News 8 will be accompanying these vets as they visit a host of memorials built in honor of the sacrifices they made for our country. Stop in throughout the day to see where they are and join in their journey.