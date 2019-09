× Traffic slowed at foot of I-80 Bridge near LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa — Iowa-bound traffic is being pushed into the slow lane in each direction on the Interstate 80 Bridge.

Emergency vehicles were on scene around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, including police, fire and ambulance.

Traffic in the Illinois-bound lanes is unaffected.

WQAD News 8 is working to determine what’s causing the slow-down. Stay with us for updates.