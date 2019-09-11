× Isolated showers today… Thunderstorms coverage increasing later Thursday

Another sticky day it has turned out to be with temperatures approaching the 90° mark. Any stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible during the afternoon hours.

Promising another warm night with overnight lows around 70.

Shower and thunderstorm coverage will be increasing tomorrow afternoon as a cold front pushes in from the west. At this time, any severe threat stays west of the area. We’ll keep an eye on it. Most areas could potentially see a quarter to just over an inch of rainfall by tomorrow night.

Friday is still on track to give us brighter skies, breezy conditions and major relief from the heat and humidity with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll slowly warm temperatures back in the lower 80s on Saturday before seeing warmer 80s by Sunday. Still seeing signs that a passing shower or thunderstorm could sneak in before sunrise on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

