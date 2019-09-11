× THE CITIES PODCAST: How Nahant survived the flood

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: You’ve seen flood damage on the riverfront. In neighborhoods. In downtowns.

But it also hit area wetlands hard.

In some ways, that’s good. Especially at Davenport’s Nahant Marsh that soaked up billions of gallons of water. But it’s had an impact.

Marsh executive director Brian Ritter talks about what the Marsh saved and how it survived the worst Quad City flood in history.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.