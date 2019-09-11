× One dead after exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — One person has died after an exchange of gunfire with police, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officers with the Burlington Police Department and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a report of gunfire in the 300 block of North Gunnison Street around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, according to the statement.

About 10 minutes later police said they found a white pickup truck that was believed to be involved in the shooting. The truck was an S-10 Chevrolet with a topper, and was located near Central Avenue and Division Street, which was about a half-mile away from the initial call.

Police tried to pull the truck over another half-mile down the road, near Summer Street and Angular Street, said the statement.

“Initial reports indicate the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm towards the officers and the subsequently fled on foot,” read the statement. Police chased the driver on foot and “multiple rounds” of gunfire were exchanged between officers and the driver.

The driver was shot and killed in the exchange, ultimately being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the statement.

The officers involved were not hurt. They have been put on administrative leave, which is a policy of the department.

An independent criminal investigation is underway by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation. The names of those involved have not yet been released.