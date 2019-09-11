× John Deere Road pavement patching, on-ramp from westbound I-74 to be closed

MOLINE, Illinois — Pavement on John Deere Road is getting patched with crews closing off an on-ramp from westbound Interstate 74 travelers.

Pavement between I-74 and 38th Street on John Deere Road in Moline is being removed and replaced from 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

The work is being done on the eastbound lanes, closing off the on-ramp from westbound I-74 drivers.

Westbound drivers on I-74 who want to head east on John Deere Road will need to follow marked detours and take the 3 clover leaf ramps, Eddie Coryn the construction’s project manager said in a statement.