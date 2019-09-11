$3 billion available for farmers recovering from natural disasters; QC flooding included

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than $3 billion has been made available for farmers dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters across the country.

The aid is coming from the US Department of Agriculture through a relief package that was approved by President Donald Trump in early June.

Farmers who have suffered losses of certain crops, trees, bushes, or vines are eligible for aid. The losses must be a result of extreme weather, flooding, or wildfires in 2018 or 2019.

Signup began Wednesday, September 11. Click here to start the signup process.

During the signup process, farmers will be asked to provide production records to determine payment. If no records are available, payment will be based on other factors.

Flooding in the Quad Cities makes area counties eligible, including Scott County and Rock Island County.