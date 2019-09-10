Watch: Trooper narrowly avoids being hit by U-haul that strikes squad car

A U-haul truck crashed into a police cruiser that was stopped on the side of an Ohio highway, as a state trooper helped a driver change a tire.

Video of the incident was shared on the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page Monday, September 9. The video shows a stalled vehicle parked on the side of the road with the cruiser parked behind it. Shortly after the driver of the stalled car walks to the passenger side of the vehicle, the trooper spots the truck coming, and is able to run to safety and avoid being hit.

Police said the U-haul didn’t stop at the crash scene, but was found a little bit later.

“Always remember to #moveover for the flashing lights! It’s the law!” read the post from the highway patrol. Within 24 hours the post had more than 2,500 shares.

Watch: U-Haul hits firefighters standing along Oklahoma roadway