Summer warmth continues through Thursday – storm chances to follow

A good dose of summer warmth and humidity is being felt across the area this afternoon with highs still on track to climb well into the 80s. Throw in the humidity and heat index values will top in the lower 90s.

A broken line of showers just west and north of the QC is slowly fading as it continues to drift to the east. Could still see one lonely shower to pop up on the Illinois side, otherwise skies will remain quiet as we head through the evening hours.

Overnight lows will remain warm with temperatures around the 70 degree mark.

Little change is on tap for both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures approaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the lower 90s. At the same time, we’ll slowly increase our showers and thunderstorms chances with the coverage being more widespread later Thursday into Thursday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

