Iowa college cuts tuition by $20K for 2020 school year

PELLA,Iowa- Central College has announced a $20,000 reduction in their tuition.

On Tuesday, September 10, the school announced It will offer annual tuition at $18,600 for the 2020-2021 school year.

That's down $20,000 from what students are paying this year. Central says the change offers more transparency to what students and families actually pay.

They will still offer scholarships and financial aid. Room and board prices remain the same.

The school has not confirmed the reasoning behind the reduction but says its prices are now more in line with state colleges in Iowa.