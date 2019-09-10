× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chicken Gyros with Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

September is National Family Meals Month and so all this month during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores is explaining why regular family meals are so important while showing us a fast, healthy recipe you can make for dinner tonight.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Caitlyn made Chicken Gyros with Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce. Click here for the recipe and read below for the ways family meals can help everyone in your home, especially your children:

Regular family meals are linked to the kinds of outcomes that we all want for our children: higher grades and self-esteem, healthier eating habits and less risky behavior.

There’s clear evidence the structure of a meal can heavily influence a child’s long-term health. Kids and teens that share meals with their family three or more times per week are significantly less likely to be overweight, more likely to eat healthy foods and less likely to have eating disorders.

With each additional family meal shared each week, adolescents are less likely to show symptoms of depression, less likely to use or abuse drugs and less likely to engage in delinquent acts.