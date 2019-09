Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The State of Illinois is set to receive almost $5 million to repair roads and bridges in more than 30 counties.

The grant was supplied from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Rock Island, Mercer and Whiteside Counties are a few of the recipients of funding.

Illinois qualified for the Emergency Relief Grant after record-flooding hit the state, including flooding in the Quad Cities.

Dozens of other states will be getting relief dollars as well, as part of an $870 million package.