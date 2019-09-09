YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why the U.S. manufacturing industry isn’t growing

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark gave us his analysis of the latest ISM Manufacturing Index Report. It shows that the U.S. manufacturing industry contracted in August, ending a string of 35 consecutive months of growth.

"Even though the overall U.S. economy is still quite strong, the U.S. manufacturing industry is one of those outliers that’s been under tremendous pressure from outside forces," he explained.

"The U.S. and China are the number one and two largest economies in the world and anytime these two nations go toe-to-toe with each other it’s going to negatively impact the U.S., China, as well as the broader global economy."

There are three other trading partners that factor into the success of the U.S. manufacturing industry. Click the video above to hear our entire conversation.