Teen driver in stolen vehicle leads police on chase through East Moline, says officer

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An 18-year-old man was arrested after running from police in a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from a detective with the East Moline Police Department.

It started when police spotted a vehicle driving through town that had reportedly been stolen out of Coal Valley, according to Lt. Jeff Ramsey. Police tried to pull the vehicle over around 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, but the driver fled and started a chase.

Lt. Ramsey said the chase ended a few miles away, when the vehicle stopped in a neighborhood west of Glenview Middle School. That’s when the driver, identified as Zachary Norris from East Moline, got out and ran. After a foot chase, he was taken into police custody.

Items linked to recent vehicle burglaries in the area were found inside the stolen vehicle, said Lt. Ramsey.

Norris was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and resisting a peace officer. He was held on $100,000 bond.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information about this investigation, you’re asked to call the East Moline Investigations Division at 309-752-1547.