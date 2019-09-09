× Shop for a Cause this Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Dress for Success Quad Cities needs your help recovering from the record-breaking flood – and all you need to do is shop!

The nonprofit is holding a fundraising sale this Saturday, September 14th on all the inventory it’s not able to use or move to its new location. The Relocation Celebration Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the nonprofit’s temporary location at 4201 Elmore Avenue, Davenport (the old Beauty Brands building). A $5 donation at the door is suggested.

All the money raised from the sale will go towards Dress for Success Quad Cities’ Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund, which WQAD News 8 helped launch last month.

The organization began moving into its new, permanent location at the beginning of September.