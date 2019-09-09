× Quad City Storm adding new assistant coach Jake Toporowski

Extremely excited to be joining the @QuadCityStorm as an Assistant Coach! https://t.co/wqrF5NSq1g — Jake Toporowski (@jaketop23) September 9, 2019

QUAD CITIES — The Quad City Storm hockey team is adding an assistant coach to its staff for the first time in the organization’s history.

The team announced the hiring of hockey veteran Jake Toporowski, son of former Quad City mallard Kerry Toporowski, in a press release that went out early in the morning on Monday, September 9th.

Toporowski is a Bettendorf native who has played hockey professionally for the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs in Spokane, Washington. In addition to assistant coaching, Toporowski will also scout the area for his former team.

In a tweet announcing his new job, he expresses great excitement to work for the organization and coach for the first time. He goes into more detail in the press release, saying, “When approached about the opportunity I was ecstatic about the thought of working in the rink I learned to skate in while being able to gain experience coaching at the pro level for the first time. I look forward to meeting the guys in a few weeks and working alongside Dave to put a winning product on the ice.”

Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny praises Toporowski’s experience and thinks it well make a difference to the team, saying, “Jake will be a huge asset to our program. An extra set of eyes with his experience is invaluable and it will be great to have another individual to assist in the responsibilities that come with coaching and managing a roster.”

The Quad City Storm’s opening night is scheduled for Friday, October 25th, when they start off the season facing off again the defending SPHL champions, the Hunstville Havoc. Tickets are available on the team’s website.