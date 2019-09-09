× Police share comical 8-step process to locking your car after weekend burglaries in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — One person was taken into police custody after several reports of vehicle burglaries in East Moline.

The burglaries were reported during the weekend of September 8, 2019, according to a statement from the East Moline Police Department. The vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

Police said “this seems to be a popular crime choice as of late,” and advised citizens to follow a comical eight-step process to locking your car.