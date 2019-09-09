Munchie Mondays: Avocado popsicles and pickles with peppermints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Salty, sweet and healthy: Those describe the two treats News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein tried on Monday, September 9.

Summer is almost over, so we wanted to celebrate by trying avocado popsicles. "Good Morning Quad Cities" producer Tory Philbin had some help preparing them over the weekend.

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

1 cup of coconut milk,

2 tablespoons of honey or agave syrup

Juice from 1/2 of a lime

Water as needed

Directions: Mix everything in a blender and pour the mixture into popsicle molds to freeze for at least two hours.

You can find some more details about the "Caroline's Cooking" recipe by clicking here.

The next snack we tried is a Chicago original, kid-friendly snack and could be a way to get ready for the holidays: pickles with peppermint sticks, a great dollar store find!

This unique treat comes from a Chicago Tribune article, highlighting a man who moved from Chicago to Minnesota. His final food for thought question was how the pickles with peppermint sticks got started.

Food historian John T. Edge believes the trend was spread through the African-American community.

Directions: Cut one end of the pickle. Stab the middle with a peppermint stick until it goes nearly to the bottom. Eat and enjoy!

What our anchors thought of these two treats may or may not surprise you! You can also watch to find out what you may need to do before eating the avocado popsicles.