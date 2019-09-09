Local record label collaborates with Iowa City band ahead of album release

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — An Iowa City band is set to release their second album at Rock Island Brewing Company.

ZUUL, a three-member proto-punk band, has worked with local record studio Gentle Edward Records (GER) for the album. A member of the band said proto-punk is similar to music that 1960s and 1970s garage bands would play before punk-rock music came onto the scene.

The album release, “ZUUL Vinyl Release with Leather Parachute and Giallows” is set for Saturday, September 14. Click here for more details on the album release.

“ZUUL isn’t messing around,” said GER operator Devin Alexander. “They’re not playing a long game or milking nostalgia, they’re just writing, recording, and creating their art their way on their own time and dime, and that sort of extreme honesty and straight forward, high-energy delivery is the adrenaline shot this area needs to feel vital again.”

Alexander worked with ZUUL on this album and plan to help share their music with the Quad Cities, in part by selling their vinyls in the area.

“ZUUL is a self-sufficient animal, but now that GER has the new group Giallows, and ZUUL has a fresh vinyl to get out in the world, the timing was perfect to get the two like-minded creative projects together,” he said.

Giallows is a Davenport band comprised of Alexander and two other members – Andrew Cline and Adam Wesconsin.

ZUUL’s members include Ian Koehler on guitar, Denny Richards on bass, and JL Bolinger on drums and vocals.

Click here to listen to more music from ZUUL

Click here for music from Giallows