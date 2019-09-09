Events to remember 9/11 in the Quad Cities

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in a terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

After the deadliest terrorist attack in American history, when nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001, the country experienced a ripple effect of economic, cultural and political change.

To commemorate the victims and first responders on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 visit these events in the Quad Cities area:

  • Burlington, Iowa — Ceremony at Burlington Fire Department’s Central Fire Station at 418 Valley Street starting at 7:40 a.m. Church bells will ring for two minutes starting at 7:46 a.m. when the first of the four hijacked planes hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in N.Y.C. in 2001. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Donations are accepted.
  • Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois — Remembrance walk begins at 6 a.m. on the Rock Island Arsenal near Memorial Field. A flag will be placed for each victim that lost their life on Sept. 11, 2001.  A ceremony will also be held at 10:30 a.m. near the 9/11 memorial featuring a speech from Maj. Gen. Steven A. Shapiro, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

