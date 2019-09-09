× Did you get a parking ticket in Burlington? You may not have to pay

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Drivers who got parking tickets for violating time restrictions in downtown Burlington on Friday are getting let off the hook.

A press release from the Burlington Police Department announced that related unpaid parking tickets would be voided, and paid ones would be refunded in full.

The revocation concerns the new parking time restrictions in downtown Burlington. On August 19th, the City Council passed a resolution that shortened the 4 hour parking limit in the downtown district down to 3 hours. Signs were changed to match the new law on Tuesday, September 3rd and enforcement began on Friday, September 6th.

However, it was discovered on that Friday afternoon that sufficient notice was not given to the public about the change. Prior to the enforcement, a news release had not been distributed. As a result, all affected parking tickets have been voided. Enforcement of the new 3 hour restriction in downtown Burlington will resume on Wednesday, September 11th.

Any person who has already paid their fine for these tickets can go to the Finance Department in City Hall at 400 Washington Street to receive their refund.