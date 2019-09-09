× Burlington police arrest man they say killed Reynaldo Villarreal

BURLINGTON, Iowa-Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a lethal weekend shooting in Burlington.

On Monday, September 9, Diavontae Stepphon Davis, age 25 of Burlington, Iowa was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the death of Reynaldo Villarreal on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The investigation into the death of Reynaldo Villarreal is still ongoing by the Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Diavontae Stepphon Davis is being held on no bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about the death of Reynaldo Villarreal is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Diavontae Stepphon Davis faces the following charges:

Murder 1st degree (class a felony)

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon (class c felony)

Going armed with intent (class d felony)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (class d felony)