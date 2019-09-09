× Armed carjacking incident at Davenport Wendy’s, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man pulled a gun on a person sitting in a parked car in Davenport Sunday night and stole their money and car, according to police.

The Davenport Police Department was called about an armed robbery at Wendy’s at 1545 West Locust Street on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 10:45 p.m.

A man asked a person sitting in a parked car in the Wendy’s parking lot if they had any marijuana, according to a statement from the department. The victim said no and the man pulled a handgun demanding money.

The victim left their car and ran from the area. The man stole the car and traveled southbound on Sturdevant Street.

The suspect was described as a black man, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.