Tracking heat, humidity, and several storm chances this week

Rainfall Sunday morning was a welcome sight to many of our hometowns as we continue to run a moisture deficit leftover from August. Many locations picked up between a quarter of an inch to as much as an inch and a half throughout the region. If you didn't receive much with the last round, there will be plenty of opportunities this week as we step into a more active pattern.

A new impulse of energy will travel along a stationary boundary situated to the south of the Quad Cities tonight. This energy will develop some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms towards midnight and the remainder of the early morning hours Monday. No severe weather is currently anticipated, but some heavy downpours are likely with localized rainfall around one inch possible.

After showers and storms work through during the morning hours, that stationary boundary will transition to a warm front and move northward towards us during the afternoon. A very conditional risk of severe weather is currently in place for areas west of the Quad Cities, where a few strong storms are possible between 3pm and 8pm. Threats will include large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out for areas west of Iowa City and Monticello. A lot will depend on where the actual warm front itself ends up and if we can manage to get some breaks in the cloud cover to add energy to the atmosphere.

Once the warm front moves through Monday, you'll notice more heat and humidity that will be sticking around for a good chunk of the week. The boundary itself will then stall out again near the area keeping daily chances for showers and storms going through at least Thursday. While the activity is expected to remain isolated on Tuesday and Wednesday, expect coverage to pick back up again by Thursday when a cold front works through. That will put an end to the heat and humidity by Friday returning comfortable conditions to the region through next weekend.

By the time this active pattern comes to an end on Friday, locally heavy rainfall of two inches or more will be likely for some parts of the Quad Cities. While the most widespread heavy rains look to remain north, nobody will be immune from some of the heavier totals. Thankfully, the threat for flooding remains extremely low due to our prolonged dry stretch. One thing is for sure, though, and that is a sizeable dent in the drought is likely to finally take place this week.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

