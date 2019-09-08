The Score Sunday – Chasson Randle, Rockridge FB, Off The Kuff, FCA

This week on the Score Sunday Chasson Randle talks about what's next in Professional Basketball career as he gets ready to play in China.  Rockridge Football is off to a 2-0 start.  The Rockets talk about their season to this point and new Head Coach Steve Disler.  We go "Off The Kuff" with Former Sterling Newman Football Coach Mike Papoccia.  The FCA story of the week features Sterling Quarterback Cooper Willman.

