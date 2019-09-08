Off The Kuff – Mike Papoccia

Posted 8:12 pm, September 8, 2019, by

After coaching Sterling Newman Football for 39 years Mike Papoccia steps down.  Find out what he misses the most about not being on the sidelines and what he wished he did more of while coaching.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.