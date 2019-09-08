× Man shot to death in Burlington home; shooter unknown

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington Police are investigating a shooting death that took place early in the morning on Sunday.

According to a Burlington Police Department press release, officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Columbia Street at approximately 1:41 a.m. Police arrived on the scene only one minute later to find a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with pertinent information is recommended to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.