× VIVA Quad Cities celebrating Latino community and raising money with day-long fiesta

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An annual fiesta is returning to celebrate culture and raise money for scholarships.

VIVA Quad Cities is a nonprofit organization who mission is to raise money to offer scholarships to QC-area students in need as well as raise involvement with the community. To do that, the group is putting on their 2019 Fiesta at LeClaire Park in Davenport.

The gathering features food vendors, merchandise, games, a children’s area and music, including a performance by 2017 Tejano Music Award winner Isabel Marie.

The event is being held from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The admission fees are $10 for adults, with kids of 12 years or younger getting in for free.

VIVA Quad Cities has raised over $300,000 for scholarships since the organization’s founding in 1993.