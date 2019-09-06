× World’s largest Starbucks opening in Chicago this November

CHICAGO, Ill. — Coffee lovers are in luck! The world’s largest Starbucks is set to open in November.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery is scheduled have its grand opening on November 15 at 10 a.m.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be an immersive experience for coffee lovers, dedicated to roasting and brewing Starbucks coffee from around the world.

The company originally announced its plan to open the new roastery in 2017, describing Chicago as “an incredible space to match the unprecedented coffee experience our premium Roastery will offer.”

The four-story, 43,000-square-foot coffee house will be located on the city’s Magnificent Mile at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Erie Street. It will feature multiple brewing methods, fresh baking on-site and a new menu of coffees and mixology.

This Starbucks location will employ 200 people and include interactive tours, on-site roasting of the brand’s rare reserve beans, and exclusive drinks and menu items “inspired by the culture and traditions of Chicago.” Yes, this includes pizza!

It will be the fourth of its kind, with other roasteries currently located in Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo.