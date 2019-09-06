Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to… Burlington!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa - Week Two of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Orion High School and the GMQC crew is already gearing up for Week Three.

On Friday, September 13th, we're heading to Burlington High School, home of the Grayhounds. The team takes on Clinton at home later that night.

We need the students, band and cheerleaders to join us at Bracewell Stadium at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well, but the football team is not needed.

We'll be broadcasting live from Bracewell Stadium starting at 5 a.m. The pep rally goes until 7 a.m.

We're super excited to come to Burlington for the second year in a row! Hopefully the Grayhounds have just as much spirit as they did last year.

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, solve a Rubik's cube really fast or say the alphabet backwards) we want to know about it and we might showcase your talents live on-air Friday morning!

This pep rally is sponsored by the Universal Therapy Group.