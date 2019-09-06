× Saturday remains your weekend’s best… Needed rain for most on Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds this morning is slowly giving way to brighter skies this afternoon. A bit breezy at times but still down right nice with temperatures anticipated near the 80 degree mark later this afternoon.

A beautiful evening for Friday Night Football games with 70s by kickoff before dropping in the 60s by the last play of the game. We’ll see temperatures cool off a bit more overnight with the mercury around the mid 50s.

Upper 70s will be common again for your Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Outdoor plans will be able to go on without a hitch as we’ll keep the rain away for one more day.

Late Saturday night into Sunday is when the next disturbance is still expected to arrive with showers… and a decent coverage I may say, too. Naturally, this will keep temperatures down with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

There’s a little more summer left for next week when temperatures could top out near 90 degrees by Tuesday.

