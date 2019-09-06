Plants & Gardens: It’s deer rutting season; now is the time to protect your trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plant and garden expert Craig Hignight is warning homeowners to protect their trees during deer rutting season.

"If Mr. Deer walks into your yard and cleans his antlers on your new tree it's going to be gone," said Craig. He said they can cause major destruction to tree bark. Craig advises setting up a couple of stakes and some wire around the tree to protect it.

