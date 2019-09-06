Plants & Gardens: It’s deer rutting season; now is the time to protect your trees

Posted 11:41 am, September 6, 2019, by

Plant and garden expert Craig Hignight is warning homeowners to protect their trees during deer rutting season.

"If Mr. Deer walks into your yard and cleans his antlers on your new tree it's going to be gone," said Craig.  He said they can cause major destruction to tree bark.  Craig advises setting up a couple of stakes and some wire around the tree to protect it.

Craig joins us every Wednesday on News 8 at 11.

You can join in the conversation on the WQAD Facebook page around 11:15 a.m. each week or call 309-736-3288 after the segment.

Click here to stream any of our newscasts live.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.