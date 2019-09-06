NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 Weird Ways to Use Up Your Zucchinis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a veggie garden? Is it exploding with zucchinis like mine?

I'm not talking small zucchinis, either. These things are HUGE! I was cleaning up my garden over Labor Day Weekend and found two ginormous zucchinis begging to be picked. I couldn't believe my eyes, so - of course - Zach and I had to measure it against our Jack-a-Poo, Zuno, to prove what we just grew.

As you can see, Zuno is NOT amused.

That served as my inspiration for this week's Nailed It or Failed It. On Friday, September 6th, we tried out three different recipes you can make with one BIG zucchini (or a couple of normal-sized ones).

1) Zucchini Waffles

I know, it sounds weird. However, these are not waffles that you're going to smother with butter and maple syrup. Remember when we did the Pizza Waffles? It's basically like that, but with grated zucchini and another secret ingredient. Click the video above to see what it is!

2) Zucchini Sandwich Cookies

You've heard of zucchini bread and other desserts that incorporate zucchini and this one is no different. I admit - it feels a little weird adding grated zucchini to the mixing bowl along with brown sugar and butter, but if Pinterest says it's a "thing"... it's a thing! Click the video below to see how our Zucchini Waffles turned out and what we put with our Zucchini Sandwich Cookies to make them even more tempting to make.

3) Zucchini Cocktail

Oh yeah, I went there. I figured if we are going to go for it, we better go for it and that includes our Cocktail of the Week. This is a great way to use all the liquid that you squeeeeeze out of your zucchini after you grated it for the two recipes above. Who doesn't love a vodka soda... with vegetables? Hey - it's healthy: